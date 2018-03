March 26 (Reuters) - Brightsphere Investment Group

* OMAM REBRANDS AS BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP AND ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP - BOARD AUTHORIZED CO TO CONTINUE TO BUYBACK SHARES PURSUANT TO EXISTING $150 MILLION REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP - CO’S NYSE TICKER IS NOW BSIG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Brightsphere Investment Group]