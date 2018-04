BRIEF-Oman Flour Mills Says Unit Will Construct Grains Silos At Sohar Port

April 8 (Reuters) - Oman Flour Mills Co:

* SAYS UNIT SOHAR FLOUR MILLS WILL CONSTRUCT SILOS IN SOHAR PORT HAVING A CAPACITY OF 110,000 MT OF GRAIN STORAGE

* SOHAR FLOUR MILLS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH PUBLIC AUTHORITY FOR STORES AND FOOD RESERVE WHEREBY 70,000 MT WILL BE RESERVED FOR STORAGE GRAINS BEHALF OF GOVERNMENT

* PUBLIC AUTHORITY FOR STORES AND FOOD RESERVE WILL PAY FIXED RENT TO SOHAR FLOUR MILLS

* SAYS CONSTRUCTION OF THE STEEL SILOS WILL COST APPROX 13 MILLION RIALS AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2 YEARS Source: (bit.ly/2Hm04FK)