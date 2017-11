Nov 14 (Reuters) - OMAN HOTELS AND TOURISM CO

* ENTERS INTO HOTEL MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ACCOR HOTELS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF 4 STAR HOTEL IN AL KHUWAIR “ NOVOTEL MUSCAT –AL KHUWAIR”‍​

* TOTAL DEVELOPMENT COST OF HOTEL TO BE AROUND 13 MILLION RIALS, TO BE FUNDED MIX OF DEBT AND EQUITY

* PROJECT IN LINE WITH FIVE YEAR BUSINESS PLAN TO DEVELOP 10 HOTELS ACROSS SULTANATE OF OMAN WITH IN NEXT FIVE YEARS