Oct 15 (Reuters) - BANK DHOFAR:

* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 34.8 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 36.9 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH OPERATING INCOME 94.1 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 97.1 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF SEPT 30 NET LOANS AND ADVANCES 3.18 BILLION RIALS, UP 8.57 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF SEPT 30 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS 3.10 BILLION RIALS, UP 11.14 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR