Jan 15 (Reuters) - BANK DHOFAR:

* FY CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 47.63 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 47.62 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME 126.9 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 127.4 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 3.07 BILLION RIALS VERSUS 2.89 BILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, NET LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 3.25 BILLION RIALS VERSUS 2.99 BILLION RIALS YEAR AGO