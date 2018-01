Jan 30 (Reuters) - BANK SOHAR SAOG:

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 5 BAIZAS PER SHARE, 10 BONUS SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES FOR YEAR 2017

* IN LINE WITH BANK’S FIVE YEARS STRATEGY, BANK SHALL INCREASE ITS CAPITAL BY 40 MILLION RIALS BY WAY OF RIGHTS ISSUE IN 2018‍​‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2DLHkN0) Further company coverage: