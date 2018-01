Jan 16 (Reuters) - BANK SOHAR:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 25.5 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 19.1 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOANS AND ADVANCES 2.10 BLN RIALS VS 1.91 BLN RIALS YEAR AGO

* FY DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS 1.64 BLN RIALS VS 1.53 BLN RIALS YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2mHUy75) Further company coverage: )