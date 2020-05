BRIEF-Oman's Ministry Of Finance Says Committed To Necessary Financing For Electricity Sector - Oman News Agency Tweet

May 21 (Reuters) - OMAN NEWS AGENCY:

* OMAN’S MINISTRY OF FINANCE SAYS COMMITTED TO NECESSARY FINANCING FOR ELECTRICITY SECTOR

* OMAN’S MINISTRY OF FINANCE SAYS COORDINATION WITH OPWP AIMED AT REACHING FINANCIAL PLANS FOR INSTALMENTS WITH RELATED COMPANIES AND REVIEWING PRODUCTION CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN AS PER FUTURE NEEDS

* OMAN'S MINISTRY OF FINANCE SAYS PLAN AIMS AT FINANCIAL EFFICIENCY AND REDUCTION OF ECONOMIC COSTS ARISING FROM GOVERNMENT SUPPORT WITH NO IMPACT ON CONTRACTS WITH ANY PARTIES Source:(bit.ly/3bObsYp)