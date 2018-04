April 11 (Reuters) - NATIONAL FINANCE CO:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 10.4 MILLION RIALS

* SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2qoTKoP) Further company coverage: