March 1 (Reuters) - OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO:

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 15 BAISA PER SHARE, STOCK DIVIDEND OF 10 SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES