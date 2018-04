April 19 (Reuters) - OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY :

* ISSUES BONDS WORTH $1.5 BILLION IN TWO TRANCHES

* FIRST TRANCHE FOR $900 MILLION MATURING IN 2023 YIELDING AN INTEREST RATE OF 5.625% PER ANNUM

* SECOND TRANCHE FOR $600 MILLION MATURING IN 2028 YIELDING AN INTEREST RATE OF 6.625% PER ANNUM

* PROCEEDS OF BONDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY TAKEN FOR INVESTMENT OF OMANTEL IN ZAIN KUWAIT Source: (bit.ly/2J8GGLY) Source: (bit.ly/2HJfAf3) Further company coverage: