BRIEF-Omega Advisors Cuts Share Stake In Wells Fargo, Ups Share Stake In United Continental

May 15 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc:

* OMEGA ADVISORS CUTS SHARE STAKE IN WELLS FARGO & CO BY 32.3 PERCENT TO 412,500 SHARES

* OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA

* OMEGA ADVISORS TAKES SHARE STAKE IN IQIYI OF 250,000 SPONSORED ADS

* OMEGA ADVISORS UPS SHARE STAKE IN PARSLEY ENERGY BY 23.9 PERCENT TO 2.2 MILLION CLASS A SHARES

* OMEGA ADVISORS INC UPS SHARE STAKE IN ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC BY 43.4 PERCENT TO 1 MILLION SHARES

* OMEGA ADVISORS INC UPS SHARE STAKE IN UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS IN BY 21.2 PERCENT TO 2.7 MILLION SHARES

* OMEGA ADVISORS INC UPS SHARE STAKE IN MAXLINEAR INC BY 27.0 PERCENT TO 2.4 MILLION SHARES

* OMEGA ADVISORS INC UPS SHARE STAKE IN KEANE GROUP INC BY 19.5 PERCENT TO 3.0 MILLION SHARES

* OMEGA ADVISORS INC - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2Gi4U4z Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2swouIz