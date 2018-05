BRIEF-Omega Advisors Dissolves Share Stake In CBS, MGM Resorts, Cemex

May 15 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors:

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN CITIGROUP TO 683,900 SHARES FROM 130,000 SHARES - SEC FILING

* DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP - SEC FILING

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL TO 1.7 MILLION SHARES FROM 1.2 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL - SEC FILING

* DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING

* CUTS SHARE STAKE IN ALLY FINANCIAL TO 267,680 SHARES FROM 872,368 SHARES - SEC FILING

* TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 268,700 SHARES IN MICRON TECHNOLOGY - SEC FILING

* CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source for quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2Gi4U4z Source for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2swouIz