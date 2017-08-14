BRIEF-Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Microsoft, cuts share stake in Amazon

1 Min Read
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc:
* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Microsoft Corp to 1.2 million shares from 436,570 shares
* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to 1.4 million class A shares from 150,000 class A shares
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc by 46 percent to 10,500 shares
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Pandora Media Inc - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc says change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vxgIhn) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2ri6tsb)