BRIEF-Omega Advisors Takes Share Stake In UnitedHealth, Bristol-Myers Squibb

May 15 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors:

* OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES - SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS TAKES SHARE STAKE IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB OF 468,000 SHARES - SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS TAKES SHARE STAKE IN UNITEDHEALTH GROUP OF 196,300 SHARES - SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS TAKES SHARE STAKE IN THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC OF 207,400 SHARES - SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS UPS SHARE STAKE IN OCWEN FINANCIAL TO 14.7 MILLION SHARES FROM 11.1 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS UPS SHARE STAKE IN HRG GROUP TO 2.1 MILLION SHARES FROM 857,100 SHARES - SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS CUTS SHARE STAKE IN HESS CORP TO 1.4 MILLION SHARES FROM 1.7 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS UPS SHARE STAKE IN NABORS INDUSTRIES TO 8.3 MILLION SHARES FROM 6.7 MILLION SHARES -SEC FILING

* OMEGA ADVISORS - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2Gi4U4z Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2swouIz