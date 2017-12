Dec 14 (Reuters) - OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC:

* AS PART OF BOARD SUCCESSION PLANNING, ANDREW SHEPHERD HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN AS CEO AND FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ANDREW WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY COLIN KING, CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF GROUP

* ANDREW SHEPHERD WILL REMAIN WITH GROUP IN ROLE OF GLOBAL AMBASSADOR- LIFE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)