April 27 (Reuters) - Omega Diagnostics Group PLC:

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP - HAS CE-MARKED MOLOGIC LTD’S FIRST GENERATION ELISA ANTIBODY TEST FOR COVID-19

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC - TO USE ELISA MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN LITTLEPORT, CAMBRIDGESHIRE TO MANUFACTURE UP TO 46,000 COVID-19 TESTS PER DAY

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC - CO, MOLOGIC WILL NOW FINALISE A LONGER-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALISE TEST