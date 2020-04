April 28 (Reuters) - Omega Diagnostics Group PLC:

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GP - VISITECT® CD4 ADVANCED DISEASE - SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC - AGREEMENT TO ACCELERATE ACCESS TO OMEGA'S VISITECT® CD4 ADVANCED DISEASE RAPID TEST