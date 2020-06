BRIEF-Omega Diagnostics Says Supply Agreement With Mologic

June 9 (Reuters) - Omega Diagnostics Group PLC:

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS -SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOLOGIC FOR RAW MATERIALS TO MANUFACTURE CO’S CE-MARKED ELISA ANTIBODY TEST

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS - SHIPPED ITS FIRST ORDER FOR COVID-19 ELISA TEST TO SENEGAL

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC - NOW INVOLVED WITH FIVE OPPORTUNITIES RELATING TO COVID-19 TESTING

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS - NOW EXPECTS EBITDA FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH TO BE IN A RANGE OF £850K TO £900K

* OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS - DECISION TO STOP ON-GOING DEVELOPMENT OF ALLERGY PRODUCT RANGE