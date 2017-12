Dec 5 (Reuters) - Omega Flex Inc:

* OMEGA FLEX - ON DEC 1, CO AGREED TO NEW AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE & THIRD AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SANTANDER BANK N.A.

* OMEGA FLEX INC - CO ESTABLISHED A LINE OF CREDIT FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $15 MILLION MATURING ON DEC 1, 2022 - SEC FILING Source text : ( bit.ly/2jSJT7x ) Further company coverage: