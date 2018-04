April 19 (Reuters) - Omega Flex Inc:

* OMEGA FLEX INC SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, NET SALES WAS $25.4 MILLION VERSUS $25.6 MILLION - SEC FILING

* OMEGA FLEX INC SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.41 Source text: (bit.ly/2K1c2FN) Further company coverage: