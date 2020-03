BRIEF-Omega Healthcare Investors Inc - Suspension Of Dividend Reinvestment And Stock Purchase Plan

March 23 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC - SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT AND STOCK PURCHASE PLAN

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC - PARTIAL CREDIT FACILITY DRAW

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC - DRAWING APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION UNDER ITS $1.25 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE - AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO THIS BORROWING, CO WOULD HAVE APPROXIMATELY $315 MILLION IN UNRESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE - AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO BORROWING, CO WOULD HAVE ABOUT $512 MILLION IN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY