May 4 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.79

* Q1 REVENUE $253 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $250.4 MILLION

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.77

* SAYS SUSPENDED ITS DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT AND STOCK PURCHASE PLAN

* SAYS WITHDRAW 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: