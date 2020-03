March 27 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* OMEGA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC - EXPECT TO UPDATE EARNINGS GUIDANCE IN CONJUNCTION WITH RELEASE OF Q1 EARNINGS

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS - HAVE ABOUT $315 MILLION IN CASH ON BALANCE SHEET & $738 MILLION IN AVAILABILITY UNDER OUR CREDIT FACILITY

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS - EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DOES NOT INCLUDE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19