BRIEF-Omega Receives Approval To Transition Majority Of Orianna Portfolio

May 14 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* OMEGA RECEIVES APPROVAL TO TRANSITION MAJORITY OF ORIANNA PORTFOLIO; SIGNATURE PORTFOLIO RESTRUCTURING COMPLETED

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC - RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS - COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS - ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MILLION SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA