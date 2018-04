April 11 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp:

* OMEROS ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITY

* AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH CERTAIN AFFILIATES OF CRG LP

* UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, OMEROS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $45.0 MILLION ON OR BEFORE MAY 20, 2018

* WILL ISSUE WARRANTS TO LENDERS OF UP TO 200,000 SHARES AT $23.00 PER SHARE