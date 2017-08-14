BRIEF-Omeros data show continued improvement in patients with IGA Nephropathy treated with OMS721

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp

* Omeros data show continued improvement in patients with iga nephropathy treated with oms721

* Omeros - ‍announced additional follow-up data from patients with immunoglobulin a nephropathy treated with oms721 in phase 2 trial of glomerulonephropathy​

* Omeros corp - ‍OMS721 was well-tolerated in clinical trial with fatigue and anemia most commonly reported adverse events​

* Omeros - ‍initiated phase 3 clinical program for oms721 in iga nephropathy; expect to begin phase 3 clinical trial in the disease later in 2017

* Omeros corp - ‍OMS721 is also being evaluated in a phase 3 clinical program for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome​

* Omeros corp - ‍omeros is preparing to initiate manufacturing scale-up of its masp-3 antibodies in advance of clinical trials​

* Omeros corp - ‍in parallel, omeros is developing small-molecule inhibitors of masp-2​

* Omeros - ‍OMS721 is also being evaluated in a phase 2 clinical program for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy​

* Omeros - ‍based on requests from treating physicians, omeros established compassionate-use program for oms721, which is active in both u.s., europe​