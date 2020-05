May 11 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp:

* OMEROS CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $30.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONTINUE TARGETING DATA READOUT FOR IGA NEPHROPATHY TRIAL NEXT YEAR

* ON TRACK TO FILE A CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION THIS QUARTER FOR COMPANY’S MASP-3 INHIBITOR OMS906

* AS OF MARCH 31, HAD $54.0 MILLION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AVAILABLE FOR OPERATIONS