BRIEF-Omeros Says Entered Into Settlement Agreement And Consent Judgment With Lupin Ltd and unit Lupin Pharmaceuticals - SEC Filing

May 24 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd:

* OMEROS SAYS ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND CONSENT JUDGMENT WITH LUPIN LTD, SUBSIDIARY LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS - SEC FILING

* OMEROS - AGREEMENT RESOLVES CO’S PATENT LITIGATION AGAINST LUPIN

* OMEROS CORP - LUPIN ACKNOWLEDGED & CONFIRMED VALIDITY OF EACH OF PATENTS LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK FOR OMIDRIA

* OMEROS CORP - PARTIES EXECUTED CONSENT JUDGMENT THAT WAS FILED WITH COURT FOR DISTRICT ON MAY 23, 2018

* OMEROS - LUPIN GRANTED LICENSE TO MAKE, SELL GENERIC VERSION OF OMIDRIA BETWEEN PERMITTED LAUNCH DATE & LATEST EXPIRATION OF CO’S U.S. PATENTS

* OMEROS CORP - LUPIN IS GRANTED NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-SUBLICENSABLE WAIVER OF CO'S PEDIATRIC EXCLUSIVITY FOR OMIDRIA UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 23, 2034