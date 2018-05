May 10 (Reuters) -

* OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M

* OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY- PROPOSED TRANSACTION REMAINS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY APPROVALS BY ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018