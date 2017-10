Oct 25 (Reuters) - Omesti Bhd

* Unit disposed 139.3 million ordinary shares in Diversified Gateway Solutions for total cash consideration of 5.1 million RGT‍​

* Disposals not expected to have any material effect on EPS of Co for FY ending 31 March 2018‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2i4bVf9) Further company coverage: