May 14 (Reuters) - Ominto Inc:

* OMINTO, INC. ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET

* OMINTO INC - ANTICIPATED THAT DELISTING WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE JUNE 3, 2018

* OMINTO INC - ANTICIPATED THAT DELISTING WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE JUNE 3, 2018

* OMINTO INC - EXPECTS LAST DAY OF TRADING OF ITS COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET WILL BE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 1, 2018