BRIEF-Omni Bridgeway Updates On Response To Australian Government's Regulatory Impact Statement

July 7 (Reuters) - Omni Bridgeway Ltd:

* OMNI BRIDGEWAY LTD- RESPONSE TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT’S REGULATORY IMPACT STATEMENT

* OMNI BRIDGEWAY- WELCOMES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S REGULATORY IMPACT STATEMENT REGARDING PROMULGATED CHANGES TO REGULATION OF LITIGATION FUNDING

* OMNI BRIDGEWAY- REGULATION OF LITIGATION FUNDING CONFIRMS THAT EXISTING CLASS ACTIONS WILL NOT BE SUBJECT TO THE REVISIONS

* OMNI BRIDGEWAY-REGULATION OF LITIGATION FUNDING SAYS APPROPRIATE TRANSITIONAL ARRANGEMENTS WILL BE PUT IN PLACE TO COMPLY WITH NEW REQUIREMENTS.