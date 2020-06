BRIEF-Omnia Holdings Says Received Non-Binding Indicative Offer For Oro Agri

June 22 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings Ltd:

* OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 258% AND 275%

* OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD - OMNIA CONTINUES TO IMPLEMENT ITS TURNAROUND PLAN AND RESTRUCTURING PROCESSES

* OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD - COMPANY’S NET DEBT POSITION AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS R1.3 BILLION

* OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD - IMPAIRMENT OF R105 MILLION

* OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD - OMNIA HAS RECEIVED A NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FOR ORO AGRI THAT DESERVES BOARD’S CONSIDERATION

* OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD - ENGAGEMENT PROCESS UNDER AN AGREED EXCLUSIVITY WITH OFFEROR IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY FOR ORO AGRI

* OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD - ALL OPERATIONS ARE WORKING IN LINE WITH LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: