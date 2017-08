BRIEF-Omnicane reports first-half pretax loss of 275,631 rupees

Aug 15 (Reuters) - OMNICANE LTD:

* HY TURNOVER 1.92 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.53 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* HY PRETAX LOSS OF 275,631 RUPEES VERSUS PRETAX LOSS OF 265,414 RUPEES YEAR AGO

* BASED ON THE CURRENT PREVAILING SUGAR PRICE, THE RESULTS OF THE SUGAR SEGMENT WILL BE UNDER PRESSURE

* ENERGY SEGMENT IS ON TRACK TO GENERATE RESULTS AT THE SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016

* ON THE HOSPITALITY SIDE, THE AIRPORT HOTEL IS WELL UNDER WAY TO ENHANCE FURTHER ITS RESULTS WITH A HIGHER OCCUPANCY RATE