BRIEF-Omnicell Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

May 7 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc:

* OMNICELL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q1 REVENUE $229.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $219.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.53 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DURING SECOND HALF OF MARCH 2020 AND INTO MAY 2020, WE STARTED TO SEE A SLOWDOWN OF PRODUCT BOOKINGS

* OMNICELL - EXPECT TO SEE LOWER PRODUCT BOOKINGS AND REVENUES DURING FISCAL YEAR 2020 COMPARED TO MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS PRIOR TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ANTICIPATE COVID-19 DRIVEN DEMAND DISRUPTIONS TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2020 RESULTS VERSUS PRIOR GUIDANCE

* DO NOT BELIEVE WE CAN PROVIDE MEANINGFUL NEAR- TO MEDIUM-TERM DIRECTION AT THIS TIME

* WITHDRAWS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE THAT WAS PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 6