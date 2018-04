BRIEF-Omnicell Reports Q1 GAAP EPS Of $0.07

April 26 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc:

* OMNICELL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36 TO $0.42

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $185 MILLION TO $190 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $183 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $177.4 MILLION

* FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MILLION AND $660 MILLION

* OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MILLION AND $800 MILLION, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.97, REVENUE VIEW $790.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S