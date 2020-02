BRIEF-Omnicell Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.77

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc:

* OMNICELL REPORTS FISCAL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.96 TO $3.16

* SEES Q1 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52 TO $0.57

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $221 MILLION TO $227 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $248.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $243.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.78 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QUARTER-END PRODUCT BACKLOG OF $588 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2020, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $865 MILLION AND $900 MILLION

* EXPECTS FY 2020 NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.02 BILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.01, REVENUE VIEW $991.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78, REVENUE VIEW $243.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $225.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA