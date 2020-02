Feb 13 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc:

* OMNICELL - ON FEBR 12, RECEIVED LETTER FROM SEC CONFIRMING THAT IT HAS CONCLUDED ITS INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S ACCOUNTING PROCESSES & PROCEDURES

* OMNICELL - SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO RECOMMEND ANY ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST CO