Oct 13 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group Inc. Declares dividend increase

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍increased corporation’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.60 per common share, or $2.40 per share of common stock on an annual basis​

* Omnicom Group - qtrly cash dividend increase represents a 9.1% increase versus prior qtrly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.20 on an annual basis​