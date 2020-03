BRIEF-Omnicom Group Provides Update On Current Impact Of COVID-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc:

* OMNICOM GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON CURRENT IMPACT OF COVID-19

* OMNICOM GROUP - EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE A DECREASE IN CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AS A RESULT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19

* OMNICOM GROUP - HAVE A $2.5 BILLION MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING FEBRUARY 2025

* OMNICOM - UNABLE TO PREDICT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS & LIQUIDITY, DEPENDING ON MAGNITUDE, DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IMPACT MAY BE MATERIAL