BRIEF-Omnicom Group Q3 earnings per share $1.13

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 revenue $3.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.69 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍operating margin for q3 of 2017 increased to 12.5% versus 12.0% for Q3 of 2016​

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍components of change in revenue included an increase in revenue from positive foreign exchange rate impact of 1.0%​

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍organic growth in q3 of 2017 as compared to Q3 of 2016 was 2.1% in North America​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)