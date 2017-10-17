FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Omnicom Group Q3 earnings per share $1.13
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Omnicom Group Q3 earnings per share $1.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 revenue $3.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.69 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍operating margin for q3 of 2017 increased to 12.5% versus 12.0% for Q3 of 2016​

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍components of change in revenue included an increase in revenue from positive foreign exchange rate impact of 1.0%​

* Omnicom Group Inc - ‍organic growth in q3 of 2017 as compared to Q3 of 2016 was 2.1% in North America​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.