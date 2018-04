BRIEF-Omnicom Group Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.14

April 17 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* Q1 REVENUE $3.63 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.63 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OPERATING MARGIN FOR Q1 OF 2018 OF 11.6% WAS UNCHANGED WHEN COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* OMNICOM - ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”

* ORGANIC GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA DECREASED 0.1% IN Q1 2018 AS COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* OMNICOM - EFFECT ON REVENUE IN Q1 2018 FROM ADOPTING ASC 606 WHEN COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017 WAS DECREASE IN REVENUE OF $42.5 MILLION

* CO’S WORLDWIDE REVENUE IN Q1 INCLUDED AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM THE POSITIVE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE IMPACT OF 4.2%

* ADOPTION OF ASC 606 DID NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE FOR Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)