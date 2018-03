March 27 (Reuters) - Omnicom Health Group:

* OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP ACQUIRES ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS BUSINESS IN JAPAN, REBRANDS AS EMC K.K.

* OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP - ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K.

* OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP - ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: