Dec 27 (Reuters) - OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* BOARD OF OMAN ARAB BANK (OAB) APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF RASHAD AL MUSAFIR AS ACTING CEO OF OAB, EFFECTIVE FEB 1, 2018‍​

* ACCORDING TO BOARD OF OAB, AMIN AL HUSSEINI WILL BE MANAGING EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AND SUCCESSION DURING 2018