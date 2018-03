March 28 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Inc:

* OMNOVA REPORTS 43% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN SPECIALTY SEGMENT PROFITABILITY IN Q1 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 SALES $178.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $174.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍”FOR 2018 OUR GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: