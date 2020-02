BRIEF-OMV AG FY Net Income Rose 8% At EUR 2.1 Bln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - OMV AG:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 2.1 BN (+8%)

* FY STRONG CLEAN CCS OPERATING RESULT OF EUR 3.536 BN (-3%)

* FOR THE YEAR 2020, OMV EXPECTS THE AVERAGE BRENT OIL PRICE TO BE AT USD 60/BBL (2019: USD 64 /BB

* IN 2020, THE AVERAGE REALIZED GAS PRICE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE LOWER COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR (2019: EUR 11.9/MWH)

* IN 2020, ORGANIC CAPEX (INCLUDING CAPITALIZED E&A AND EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS) IS PROJECTED TO COME IN AT EUR 2.4 BN (2019: EUR 2.3 BN).

* DOWNSTREAM TOTAL REFINED PRODUCT SALES IN 2020 ARE FORECASTED TO BE ON A SIMILAR LEVEL COMPARED TO 2019 ( 2019: 20.9 MN T)

* ORGANIC CAPEX FOR UPSTREAM (INCLUDING CAPITALIZED E&A AND EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS) IS ANTICIPATED TO COME IN AT EUR 1.6 BN IN 2020 (2019: EUR 1.6 BN).

* UPSTREAM: PRODUCTION ROSE BY 60 KBOE/D TO 487 KBOE/D (+14%) IN FY

* UPSTREAM: TOTAL HYDROCARBON SALES VOLUMES INCREASED TO 169.3 MN BOE (+14%) IN FY

* UPSTREAM: CLEAN OPERATING RESULT OF EUR 1.951 BN (-4%) IN FY

* DOWNSTREAM: TOTAL REFINED PRODUCT SALES INCREASED TO 20.94 MN T (+3%) IN FY

* DOWNSTREAM: CLEAN CCS OPERATING RESULT INCREASED TO EUR 1.677 BN (+2%) IN FY

* DOWNSTREAM NATURAL GAS SALES VOLUMES INCREASED TO 137 TWH (+20%) IN FY Source text - bit.ly/2v4Nl8n Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)