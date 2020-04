BRIEF-OMV AG Q1 Consolidated Sales Revenues Down 12%

April 29 (Reuters) - OMV AG:

* Q1 CLEAN CCS OPERATING RESULT DECREASED BY 8% TO EUR 699 MN

* Q1 CLEAN CCS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS AMOUNTED TO EUR 316 MN, CLEAN CCS EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE EUR 0.97

* Q1 UPSTREAM PRODUCTION COST DECLINED TO USD 6.4/BOE

* Q1 DOWNSTREAM OMV INDICATOR REFINING MARGIN INCREASED TO USD 4.9/BBL

* Q1 DOWNSTREAM NATURAL GAS SALES INCREASED BY 26% TO 48.0 TWH

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES DECREASED BY 12% TO EUR 4,760 MN

* Q1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS DECLINED TO EUR (159) MN (Q1/19: EUR 354 MN)

* ASSUMES THAT THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN IS NOT IMPACTED