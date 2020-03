BRIEF-OMV Agrees With Mubadala On Purchase Price For Additional Shares In Borealis

March 26 (Reuters) - OMV AG:

* OMV AND MUBADALA AGREE ON PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ADDITIONAL 39% SHARE IN BOREALIS IN TRANCHES

* HAS OPTION TO PAY DEFERRED AMOUNT IN FULL OR IN PART AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION OR FOLLOWING CLOSING AT END OF EACH MONTH UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2021

* PURCHASE PRICE SHALL BE PAID BY OMV IN AN AMOUNT OF USD 2.34 BN AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* PURCHASE PRICE SHALL BE IN AN AMOUNT OF USD 2.34 BN NO LATER THAN DECEMBER 31, 2021 AT A MARKET INTEREST RATE FROM CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)