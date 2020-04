April 29 (Reuters) - OMV:

* CEO SAYS WE WANT TO REDUCE COSTS, NOT CUT JOBS

* CEO SAYS WE WILL LOOK INTO DIVIDEND PROPOSAL BEFORE AGM IN SEPTEMBER

* CEO SAYS FOR NOW WE ARE STICKING TO DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* CEO SAYS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON NEPTUN PROJECT WILL NOT BE MADE THIS YEAR, LIKELY IN 2021

* CEO SAYS WE HAVE AROUND 20 PARTIES INTERESTED IN OUR GERMAN GAS STATIONS BUSINESS

* WE HAVE NOT YET AGREED ON PRICE FOR GAS CONNECT STAKE WITH VERBUND

* CEO SAYS IF THERE IS A SECOND CORONAVIRUS WAVE, WE WOULD NEED TO REVISE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK AGAIN Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)